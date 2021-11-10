Tamil Nadu urges ryots to register for insurance

The government has asked farmers in the state to register for Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme 2021-22 before the deadline to avail financial assistance for crops loss suffered due to unexpected natural disasters.
Chennai:
Stating that crops in about 6.91 lakh acres of land belonging to 5.65 lakh farmers have been insured under the scheme in the state, Commissioner of Agriculture Production, in a statement, said the last date for registering for paddy insurance (Samba period) would be November 15. The deadline for Kanniyakumari, Ariyalur, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi would be December 15.
“There is a chance of paddy crop getting affected in all areas due to rain. Hence, farmers are advised to register for the insurance scheme through Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Banks or banks or Common Service Centres,” said the statement.
