Tamil Nadu urges ryots to register for insurance

Chennai :

Stating that crops in about 6.91 lakh acres of land belonging to 5.65 lakh farmers have been insured under the scheme in the state, Commissioner of Agriculture Production, in a statement, said the last date for registering for paddy insurance (Samba period) would be November 15. The deadline for Kanniyakumari, Ariyalur, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi would be December 15.





“There is a chance of paddy crop getting affected in all areas due to rain. Hence, farmers are advised to register for the insurance scheme through Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Banks or banks or Common Service Centres,” said the statement.



