Low pressure intensifying, to hit TN coastal dists, Pondy

Chennai :

The Met Department stated that several coastal districts, including Chennai, are expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rains along with thunderstorm for the next 48 hours as the low-pressure over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a depression during the next 36 hours and reach north Tamil Nadu coast by Thursday.





Thunderstorm with extremely heavy rain is likely to occur over Pudukkottai, Villupuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Karaikal area. Also, Chennai, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, and Madurai, besides Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Puducherry, will experience heavy to very heavy rains, RMC said.





“Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over the region. Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 36 hours, move west–northwestwards and reach near north TN coast by the early morning of November 11,” said N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, Chennai. The trough now runs from the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood to Gulf of Mannar extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, he added. For the next 24 hours, fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the sea.





According to MeT officials, Karaikal received the highest rainfall with 163 mm, followed by Nagapattinam with 152 mm, Thanjavur 56 mm, Chennai (Nungambakkam) with 11.1 mm, Chennai Airport 1.9 mm, and Tiruchy 27 mm over the past 24 hours.



