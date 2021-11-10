Kerala to discuss new Periyar dam with Tamil Nadu next month

Thiruvananthapuram :

Power Minister K Krishnankutty, who spoke on behalf of Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine in the Assembly, said that Kerala has always put forward the suggestion for a new dam with an aim to ensure the safety of life and property of the people of the state.





Water for Tamil Nadu and safety for Kerala was the state’s motto in this regard, he said during question hour.





For the construction of a new dam, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study should be conducted and the union ministry of environmental and forests had given conditional clearance for the Terms of Reference submitted by the state in this regard on November 14, 2018.





“Based on that, an environmental impact assessment study is progressing,” the minister said while answering a question raised by legislator Eldose P Kunnappillil (Congress). The minister admitted that the matter of the construction of a new dam was considered in various government and bureaucratic level meetings held between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. “However, the meetings had failed to reach a consensus. A decision has been taken now to conduct a Chief Minister level meeting in December to resolve various issues regarding Mullaiperiyar, including the construction of the new dam,” Krishnankutty said. The Kerala government also told the Supreme Court that “no amount of rejuvenation” can perpetuate the 126-year-old “deteriorated” Mullaiperiyar dam and there is a limit to the number of years one can keep dams in service through maintenance and strengthening measures.





Meanwhile, TN Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan justified the opening of the Dam on October 29, stating that it was “in accordance with the Supreme Court direction.” He added that the State would store water up to 142ft in the dam on November 30 as per the court order.



