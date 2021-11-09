Tue, Nov 09, 2021

Heavy rains: Tamil Nadu declares local holidays on Nov 10, 11 in 9 dists

Published: Nov 09,202109:02 PM by ANI

Updated: Nov 09,202109:08 PM

Tamil Nadu government declared local holidays on November 10 and 11 for nine districts - Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai after the weather department predicted heavy rains for the next couple of days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another bout of heavy rains to hit on November 10-11.

Bullock cart wading through the flooded road in T.Nagar (Photo by Manivadagan)
Chennai:
Heavy rains lashed Chennai and its nearby areas on Monday morning affecting the vehicular movement in the state. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the showers had predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai and its adjoining areas for the next two days.

"Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during November 7-9; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka during November 7-8 November 2021," informed the daily weather bulletin of the weather agency.

