Heavy rains: Tamil Nadu declares local holidays on Nov 10, 11 in 9 dists

Tamil Nadu government declared local holidays on November 10 and 11 for nine districts - Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai after the weather department predicted heavy rains for the next couple of days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another bout of heavy rains to hit on November 10-11.
#TNRains: DGP Sylendra Babu asks people to take necessary precautions to prevent losses in the wake of incessant rains.— DT Next (@dt_next) November 9, 2021
@tnpoliceoffl#TamilNaduRains#chennaifloods#ChennaiRains#HeavyRain#Monsoon#floodingpic.twitter.com/nm5aPdwDSq
