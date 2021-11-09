Low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal, heavy rains expected in TN: Met

Chennai :

Due to this effect, several districts of Tamil Nadu will witness heavy to extremely heavy rains along with thunderstorm activity for the next 48 hours.





“Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, a low-pressure area has formed over the same region. Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 36 hours. It is likely to move west–northwestwards and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by the early morning of November 11,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai.





“Yesterday’s trough now runs from the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood to Gulf of Mannar extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level,” he added.









Thunderstorm with extremely heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over delta districts. including Pudukottai, Villupuram, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, and Karaikal area. Also, Chennai, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, and Madurai to experience heavy to very heavy rains, and Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy, districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is expected to witness heavy rains for the next two days.









When the low-pressure area is likely to turn into depression and reach the north Tamil Nadu coast on Thursday morning, extremely heavy showers are predicted in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Tiruvannamalai districts.





For the next 24 hours, fishermen are cautioned against venturing into the sea due to the cyclonic storm that is likely to reach 50 kmph to 60 kmph in the Middle East.





According to RMC, Chengalpattu received the highest rainfall with 12 cm, followed by Kanniyakumari, Villupuram, and Thoothukudi with 9 cm, Chennai – MGR Nagar, Anna University and DGP office received 5 cm each, MRC Nagar and Shollinganalur received 4 cm each, and Taramani recorded 3 cm of rainfall.