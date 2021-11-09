OPS writes to PM Modi to release funds for Tamil Nadu flood relief

Chennai :

Panneerselvam in the letter on Monday referred to the water inundation in Chennai and suburbs due to heavy rainfall and said apart from relief and rescue operations, ex-gratia payments have to be made for the damages to huts and dwellings.





"In addition to this, reconstruction of public infrastructure shall also be carried out," Panneerselvam said.





Panneerselvam also told Modi in the letter that the people of Tamil Nadu were grateful to him for assuring the Centre's support in relief and rescue operations.





"I therefore request you to issue suitable instructions to the Ministry of Finance for release of funds to Tamil Nadu so as to carry out timely rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations," Panneerselvam told Modi.