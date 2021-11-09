Opened dam to comply with Supreme Court order, says Duraimurugan

Chennai :

Defending the water release, Duraimurugan, in a statement issued in this regard, cited the October 28 dated SC order, which said, “To assuage apprehension, the parties will abide by the level notified by the expert committee (which is the Rule Level approved by the CWC). It will be open to the Committee to review its decision from time to time, including on an hour-to-hour basis if the situation so warrants.”





Pointing out that the storage levels to be maintained in the dam as per the CWC approved Rule Curve are 138.50 ft on October 10, 137.75 ft on October 20, and 138 ft on October 31, the Minister said the level was rising from October 27 and it reached 138.05 ft on October 28 morning and 138.75 ft on October 29, while the permitted Rule Level for the corresponding period was 138 ft.





“This increase was after drawing maximum water to Vaigai through the tunnel. Thus, the excess water had to be released through the spillway after giving due advance intimation. Accordingly, the water was released through the spillway. Therefore, in order to follow the direction of the Supreme Court dated October 28, the water above the rule level has to be necessarily released. The water can reach 142 ft on November 30, 2021,” the Minister clarified, in the backdrop of the AIADMK and BJP accusing the ruling DMK of lowering the dam’s water level and releasing water against the interest of the state farmers.





Reiterating that as per Standard Operating Procedure, advance information must be given to Kerala officials, he said, “An intimation was given on October 27 at 6 pm to Kerala and others stating that the water level would be opened on October 29. Accordingly, the spillway gates were opened on October 29 at 7.29 am by the officers of WRD, Tamil Nadu. At that time, the Minister and officers of Kerala were also present. Thus, the decision to open the gates was made by WRD, TN and opened by the officers of Tamil Nadu, who are regulating the dam.”