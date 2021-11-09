12 held for petrol bomb attack on history-sheeter’s house in Vellore

Vellore :

Police said that Osuran (35) of Melma village near Vellore had returned from jail in 2020 and wanted to lead a reformed life. However, when some of those whom he met in prison also came out, they demanded that he join up with them to indulge in criminal acts, including theft and robbery. When Osuran refused, they threw petrol bombs on his house on Saturday night and escaped.





Police formed three special parties and tracked down the culprits, arresting them on Sunday. All the 12 were said to be involved in various crimes in the limits of the Virugambakkam and Wallajahabad police station limits. Police also seized 3 knives and 4 two wheelers.