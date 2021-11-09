Tiruvannamalai to get new bus stand based on smart city model

Tiruvannamalai :

Speaking to DT Next, Collector B Murugesh said, “the proposed bus stand will come up on TNACOF’s 10 acres compared to the present bus stand, which is highly congested as it stands on site measuring less than 2 acres.





Tiruvannamalai DMK MLA and PWD Minister EV Velu, who is instrumental behind the move to construct a new bus stand in TANCOF’s land, has instructed that the transfer of land from TANCOF to the local body must be completed at the earliest.”





The need for a new bus stand arose due to following frequent traffic blocks at the existing facility’s entrance whenever buses entered or exited. During peak hours, maneuvering inside the bus stand proved to be problematic as vehicles leaving the premises and those seeking parking try to make use of any available space.





“What adds to the confusion is that passengers are pushed to the main concourse due to shops encroaching on waiting space,” said R Sethu, a long-time resident of the town.





Elaborating, Collector Murugesh said, “the new bus stand will have a minimum of 50 bays with arrangements being made to ensure a unique terminus with enough shops to cater to passengers’ needs in addition to adequate space for passenger mobility.”





As the proposed premises will have to be entered through the service road of the road over bridge across the railway track nearby, “work is now on to widen the service road to ensure that buses enter and leave without any bottlenecks,” Murugesh revealed.





Also as this area has nearly 20 houses, which need to be relocated, the Tiruvannamalai district administration successfully conducted talks with the owners who have expressed willingness to move out as suggested by the government as double the market rate has been offered for their lands, official sources added.