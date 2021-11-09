Exams, academic activities of schools, colleges postponed

Chennai :

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next on Monday that Elementary School Leaving Certificate (ESLC) language exams for Class 8 students, which has to be held between November 8 and 9, have been indefinitely postponed.





“Following requests from several students, who did not return from their natives, it has been decided to re-schedule the exams,” he said adding “fresh dates would be announced shortly.” Pointing out that the authorities were about to conduct counselling for appointing headmasters in the government schools, the official said, “However, due to heavy rains, the programme has been postponed.” He said the recruitment process for volunteers, who will be participating in the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, has also been rescheduled in several districts, which were affected by heavy rains.





The official said the parents-teachers meeting, which was planned to be held this week in the state-run schools, has been postponed due to bad weather.





Similarly, a senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the Directorate of Technical Education has also announced that first-year certificate verification for the technical students, which was scheduled on November 8 and 9, has been postponed to November 29 and 30.





“Internal exams in several government Arts, Science and Engineering colleges have been rescheduled,” he said adding “these exams will be conducted only after the re-opening of the institutions.” The official said all the management of private HEIs has been instructed not to conduct any special classes for the students amid heavy rains.