All-party meet on Urban LB polls ends in 20 mins

Vellore :

In the meeting, AIADMK’s Vellore urban district secretary SRK Appu raised the issue of Katpadi’s panchayat union’s 7th ward AIADMK candidate Ambiga Murthy, an illiterate, as duped into withdrawing her candidature.





Replying to it, Collector Kumaravel Pandian said that the candidate in question had petitioned the Governor and that action would be taken on gettting necessary instructions. A few minutes later, the meeting ended.