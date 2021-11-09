Tue, Nov 09, 2021

All-party meet on Urban LB polls ends in 20 mins

Published: Nov 09,202108:22 AM

Representatives of various parties were taken aback at the short shrift given to the meeting on the anticipated urban local body polls which was chaired at the Vellore Collector on Monday.

Representative Image
Vellore:
In the meeting, AIADMK’s Vellore urban district secretary SRK Appu raised the issue of Katpadi’s panchayat union’s 7th ward AIADMK candidate Ambiga Murthy, an illiterate, as duped into withdrawing her candidature.

Replying to it, Collector Kumaravel Pandian said that the candidate in question had petitioned the Governor and that action would be taken on gettting necessary instructions. A few minutes later, the meeting ended.

