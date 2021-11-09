Elephant rescued from pit falls sick, officials begin treatment in Kovai

Coimbatore :

The elephant, aged around eight years, had collapsed in a private land around 250 metres away from the forest area. It was found to be extremely weak and couldn’t stand on its own. K Rajesh Kumar, Assistant Veterinary Surgeon of Theppakkadu and another veterinarian from the animal husbandry department commenced treatment to revive the sick animal.





“It was administered with glucose and other medicine, but the condition of the animal continues to be critical. It couldn’t take food and water. The exact cause of its sickness is yet to be ascertained,” an official said. The Forest Department staff has planned to observe the health of the animal all through the night.