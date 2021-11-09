Centre rules out possibility of Tamil as medium of instruction in KVs

Madurai :

The public interest litigation petition filed by M Selva Kumar of Kadambur, Thoothukudi district, came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P Velmurugan. Schools run by the Union government in Tamil Nadu have only Hindi and English as medium of instruction.





Apart from that, Sanskrit was also being taught as a compulsory subject. About 90 per cent of students in these institutions were Tamils by birth. But, they were denied a chance to study Tamil because of the language policy, the petitioner said. The bench reserved its judgement in the case.