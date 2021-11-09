Centre rules out possibility of Tamil as medium of instruction in KVs

The Centre ruled out the possibility of making regional languages as medium of instruction in Kendriya Vidyalayas while responding to a plea seeking to make Tamil as a compulsory subject and medium of instruction in all schools functioning under Union government and its boards in Tamil Nadu.
Madurai:
The public interest litigation petition filed by M Selva Kumar of Kadambur, Thoothukudi district, came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P Velmurugan. Schools run by the Union government in Tamil Nadu have only Hindi and English as medium of instruction.
Apart from that, Sanskrit was also being taught as a compulsory subject. About 90 per cent of students in these institutions were Tamils by birth. But, they were denied a chance to study Tamil because of the language policy, the petitioner said. The bench reserved its judgement in the case.
