Govt restricts Karthigai Deepam festivities for 2nd year citing COVID-19

Tiruvannamalai :

This is the second year when the festivities were hampered due to the pandemic, officials said and added that Collector B Murugesh had ordered that public and devotees would not be allowed inside the temple from 1 pm on November 11 to November 20 when the festivities usually take place.





Similarly, devotees would also not be allowed to circumamblate the 14 km long girivalam path on the above mentioned period, officials added. On all other days, devotees would be allowed inside the temple only based on the e-passes provided through temple’s special counters, officials said.