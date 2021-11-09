Mettur to fill up anytime, flood alert issued

Coimbatore :

“People living on the banks of river Cauvery and low lying areas may be cautioned to move to safer places and all precautionary measures may be taken for the safety and security of their lives and properties,” said a statement issued by the Public Works Department (PWD) to alert the authorities of 12 districts.





In anticipation of a heavy inflow due to the north east monsoon, the water level in the dam is likely to reach 120 feet and the surplus flood water may be released from the dam through Cauvery river at any moment.





The Mettur dam level stood at 117.610 feet and the inflow was at 27,600 cusecs at 8 am on Monday.





After inspecting the dam, Salem Collector S Karmegam on Monday told reporters that people living on the banks of river Cauvery were advised to move to safe places through drum beating.





“Since the surplus water flows into the Delta region, the PWD authorities are informing the Collectors of the 12 districts on the dam’s water storage scenario to take precautionary steps. The PWD officials are maintaining a close vigil on the dam,” the Collector said.





Similarly, people have been banned from bathing, washing clothes and going near River Bhavani as Bhavani Sagar dam has reached its brim. Currently, 6,500 cusecs have been released through Bhavani River and 1,500 cusecs through canal for Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) irrigation. Water level in the dam stood at 103.70 ft as against its capacity of 105 feet.



