Uprooted trees, mud slips paralyse traffic in The Nilgiris

Coimbatore :

As many as five trees got uprooted on the Ooty-Kotagiri Road near ‘Mainala’ disrupting vehicle movement for more than an hour. On receiving information, the fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and removed the broken trees.





A mud slip on the Ketti Road near Katari dam also resulted in movement of vehicles coming to a standstill. Students were forced to go by walk as TNSTC buses and school vehicles could not be operated on the stretch. Traffic resumed after two hours, when the highways department cleared the mud by engaging men and machinery.





District administration official said that 283 spots in six taluks of the district were identified as prone to mud slips. Those areas were brought under continuous monitoring to take emergency steps. Also 456 relief camps were kept ready to shelter people during floods in the district. The official also said that around 33 houses were damaged in rains since October 1 and they were provided with a compensation of Rs 4,100 to each house. For any rain related emergencies, the public can reach out to 1077.





Meanwhile, holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Salem and Namakkal by the respective District Collectors following torrential rains since Sunday night.



