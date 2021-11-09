Two NDRF teams arrive in Madurai

Madurai :

Several parts of Madurai experienced intermittent drizzle since Monday morning and it rained heavily in parts of Kodaikanal in Dindigul district over the last two days until Sunday night, causing a flash flood at the hill area of Moongilkadu near Palamputhur of Kookal village, sources said.





Kodaikanal Revenue Divisional Officer S Murugesan, when contacted on Monday, said the situation is under control as flood waters subsided after inspecting the site at around 1 30 pm. Moreover, the District Administration ordered closure of Adukkam Road, which opens access to reach Periyakulam of the neighboring Theni district and vice versa and tourists are restricted from using the mudslide prone road, Collector S Visakan said.





Thoothukudi Collector K Senthil Raj said as many as 1,080 first responders in the district (30 per 36 such vulnerable site), have been identified, trained and kept ready to tackle any situation.



