Incessant rains hit normal life in Puducherry

Normal life was hit in Puducherry on Monday and educational institutions were closed due to incessant rains under the influence of a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal.
Puducherry:
Puducherry has been receiving rains since the onset of the monsoon, and registered 6.1 cm rainfall during the last 24 hours, PWD sources said. Karaikal registered 4.8 cm rainfall in the same period. Control rooms were operating at the PWD office, Police and Health Departments to attend to any rain-related issues.
