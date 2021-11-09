Railway cops return bag of valuables to elderly couple

Chennai :

Dhanasekaran (45) of Madurai was travelling to Chengalpattu to attend a function with his wife Analakshmi (40) in the special express train from Madurai. On Monday morning, the couple who got down at Chengalpattu railway station realised that they missed a bag that containing cash and gold jewels on the train. Soon Dhanasekaran went to the Chengalpattu railway police and informed them of their seat and coach number. Soon Tambaram railway police was alerted, and they found the bag unclaimed on the seats.





The police recovered the bag and informed the couple. Later, they came to the Tambaram railway station and collected the bag which had a few gold ornaments and Rs 3,000. The couple thanked the police and boarded the local train to Chengalpattu.



