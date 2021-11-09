4 killed, 70 houses damaged in rain havoc: Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister

Chennai :

“In the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu received an average of 1.5 cms of rainfall and Chennai an average of 7.9 cms. Compared to the average Northeast monsoon rainfall, this year’s rainfall has exceeded 44 per cent. Due to the downpour, four persons died in Chennai, Madurai and Theni districts. Also, 16 cattle died and 263 huts got affected of which 26 huts were destroyed and the remaining partially damaged. 70 houses were damaged, including five which were destroyed,” the Minister said.





He said with rains continuously pounding the city, 169 relief camps were opened in Chennai and 889 persons shifted to 48 camps. So far, 1.5 lakh food packets have been distributed through these camps. Also, 178 medical camps were conducted, benefitting 3,947 persons.





At least 16 subways in the city were inundated and motors were used to pump out water. Similarly, 290 places are inundated and water was pumped out in 59 places. 75 uprooted trees were also removed.





On relief camps in other districts, the Minister said 314 persons are staying in 10 relief camps in Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts.





On whether improper implementation of the Smart City scheme was responsible for flooding in areas like T Nagar and Mambalam, the Minister said there are chances as the previous government carried out work hastily without proper planning.