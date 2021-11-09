Surplus rains enthral bird watchers, foresters in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Vedanthangal bird sanctuary in Chengalpattu district which had been facing a dry spell of monsoon till Deepavali, is now filling fast. Udayamarthandapuram and Vaduvur bird sanctuaries have also been opened to the public following good rains and migratory birds have started the nesting, TN foresters tracking migratory birds, said.





“All the five tiger reserves – Megamalai, Mudumalai, Sathyamangalam, Kalakkad – Mundanthurai and Anamalai have been receiving intermittent rains since last month and the terrain is lush and green with young foliage,” said a senior forest official.





The bird sanctuaries in north and central districts witnessed dry spells of rains till the last week of October, but the situation has now improved due to the fresh spells of rains in November. Going by the current scenario, the forest rangers need not worry about filling water holes and watersheds during the summer season, the official explained.





“Pelicans have started nesting in Vedanthangal sanctuary hinting that good spells of rains are on the cards. The sanctuary which had less than 40 per cent of water in October is now inching towards 70 per cent, ” said KVRK Thirunaranan, founder, The Nature Trust.





Now, with the upstream Valayaputhur lake brimming and the Vedanthangal and Karikkili sanctuaries receiving rains, a better migration season can be expected in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, the avid bird watcher explained. Pied Avocet has also started arriving in large numbers along ECR and the water flow into Pallikaranai bird sanctuary is also encouraging, Thirunaranan added.





“The monsoon is steady and White Ibis and Cormorant have started nesting in Udayamarthandapuram bird sanctuary in Tiruvarur district. The lake is almost full and is filled with Little Cormorant, Glossy Ibis, Pintail Duck and Painted Stork,” said anti-poaching watcher Raghavan, of Udayamarthandapuram bird sanctuary. The recent rains have also made the reptile population active. Sighting of snakes and monitor lizard is now common in the landscape, he said.







