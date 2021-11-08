Health Minister meets central team for dengue prevention in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

A team of senior healthcare officials led by Senior Regional Director Dr Roshini Arthur, Chief Medical Officer Dr Nirmal Joe and Consultant Entomologist Dr N A Johnson Amala Justin will be inspecting the dengue preparedness measures in Tamil Nadu. The team will be inspecting Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and district headquarters government hospital in Thiruvallur on Tuesday.





"There are 493 active cases of dengue in the State so far, and more than 1 lakh samples have been tested for dengue. The team also inspected the government hospital in Ranipet and they are satisfied with the measures being taken at the hospital," said the health minister.





Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that Chief Minister M K Stalin has already given instructions to state health department officials and district Collectors to ensure that adequate dengue measures are being taken and outbreaks should be prevented.





Talking about the heavy rainfall experienced in the State for the past few days, he said that the Northeast Monsoon has led to sudden heavy rainfall and the groundwater level has risen that is causing waterlogging. He also inspected several localities in Saidapet as rainwater had not receded from the area and instructed the Greater Chennai Corporation officials to immediately pump out the stagnant water.