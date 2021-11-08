NE Monsoon: RMC issues orange alert to 14 districts, yellow alert to 7 others in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

With heavy to very rains to continue for the next 24 hours, a orange alert has been issued to Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu,Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and Salem, Puducherry and Karaikal. And yellow warning issued for seven districts - Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram.





"The cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level persists. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west– northwestwards, concentrate into a depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by Thursday early morning," said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai.





The official added that due to the low pressure area to form over Bay of Bengal, thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Delta districts, Puducherry and Karaikal. Meanwhile, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Karur, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli, Sivaganga, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Coimbatore districts will experience heavy rain with thunderstorm for the next two days.





Till Thursday, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea due to the cyclonic storm is likely to reach 40 kmph to 50 kmph along the southwestern Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh. Chennai and Kancheepuram received 63mm rainfall, Villivakkam 55 mm, Puzhal 46 mm, Anna university (Chennai) 44 mm, Taramani 40mm, MRC Nagar 32 mm, and Ennore 22 mm.