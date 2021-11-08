VCK protest against Tripura govt over communal violence tomorrow

Chennai :

“Recently, communal violence was unleashed against Muslims and CPM in Tripura and the ruling BJP instead of protecting them filed cases against those who supported the victims. The CPM office was vandalised in Agartala and the party’s district offices were torched,” said Thirumavalavan, in a statement. The houses of Muslims were damaged and 27 communal attacks were enacted targeting Muslims even after which there was no action against the persons involved in the violence. Meanwhile, PUCL, an NGO and social activists who exposed the persons involved in communal violence were booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), he said. Condemning the series of communal attacks and demanding justice for the victims, VCK will stage a protest under his leadership, he added.