Walkathon held as part of TMB’s centenary fete across 12 regions

Madurai :

Scores of people, including staff members of the bank, participated in the event, which began in front of Roach Park on Beach Road in Thoothukudi. SP S Jeyakumar flagged off the event in the presence of the bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer KV Rama Moorthy, a statement said. As many as 1,100 members participated in the event, which came to an end near Karapettai Nadar Boys Higher Secondary School. Similar events in other regional centers such as Tirunelveli, Tiruchy, Madurai, Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Mumbai were also held. Top bank officials, staff along with their family members, totaling 4,000 enthusiastically participated across all 12 regions.