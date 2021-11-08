7 held, search on for two, in Kovai jeweller waylaying case

Chennai :

Police said A Shanmugam, 68, from Vadavalli had been supplying gold ornaments to jewellery shops in Erode and Coimbatore. On October 30, Shanmugam came to Gandhipuram in Coimbatore from Sathyamangalam by bus with jewels and cash. He then left home on his two-wheeler parked in a stand in Gandhipuram. While nearing Chinmaya Nagar on Vadavalli – Thondamuthur Road, two unidentified persons intercepted his vehicle and took away the jewels and cash after attacking and threatening him with a knife. Three special teams of police formed to investigate the case arrested Abdul Hakkim, 46, Ashraf Ali, 44, Dinesh Rawal, 34, Ranjith Singh, 30, Pawar Singh, 27, Venkatachalam, 31 and Bhavani Singh, 23, all working in a smithy. They were picked from hide-outs in Coimbatore, Kerala and Karnataka. Police are yet to make any recovery as two more persons, who executed the daring robbery remain untraceable.