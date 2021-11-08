MNM postpones events for Kamal’s birthday

Chennai :

“Dear friends, hurry up and help the poor and the needy people who are suffering from the floods. That could be the best birthday gift you can give me,” the actor-politician tweeted on Sunday morning.





Makkal Needhi Maiam had planned to celebrate the party president’s birthday in a big way by holding day-long events ranging from medical camps, organ donation pledging camps, blood donation camps, free lunch and launching of welfare activities.





Kamal was also supposed to interact with the party cadres and office-bearers.





MNM vice president AG Mourya said that the events planned for Sunday has been postponed due to heavy rain and considering the safety of the people. “We will announce the dates for the events later,” he said.





From Saturday morning, Chennai and several suburbs in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts witnessed intermittent rains that led to inundation in many areas, inconveniencing people.