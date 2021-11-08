Senthilbalaji issues patta to tribal families in ATR

Coimbatore :

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthilbalaji on Sunday handed over the pattas to the tribal families as an alternative for their traditional settlement destroyed in a landslide in August, 2019.





The tribals held a series of protests against their eviction from the traditional settlement and even took possession of a land at Theppakulamedu in ATR. They were demanding an alternative land inside the forest under provisions of the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006.





The officials from revenue and other departments surveyed the land at Theppakulamedu last year with a plan to issue patta. However, the process got delayed as ATR authorities opposed the proposal since Theppakulamedu is in the core area of the tiger reserve.





Speaking to reporters at Anamalai, the Minister said that the electricity department is fully prepared to tackle any emergency arising out of heavy north east monsoon rains.





“One lakh electric posts were kept ready,” he said. Claiming that the power infrastructure in the state is being improved, Senthilbalaji said that works are underway to replace 4,500 transformers and establish 216 sub stations.





“The previous AIADMK government announced uninterrupted power supply without establishing the required infrastructure. Only a government order (GO) was issued during polls. It costs Rs 1,800 crore to develop the power infrastructure,” he added.





The Minister also visited the house of a tribal youth Radhakrishnan, who scored 406 in NEET, at Athupollachi, in Pollachi and appreciated him for his remarkable feat.