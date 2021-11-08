5,000 cusecs released from Vaigai dam, normal life affected in Madurai

Madurai :

Much to the agony of the kin, two persons, including a youth, drowned in water bodies in different incidences in the district and their bodies were retrieved by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel after long hours of search, sources said.





Usilampatti Revenue Divisional Officer M Sankaralingam, said elaborating that such incidents occurred on Saturday evening at two different locations near Saptur. The victims have been identified as V Rajasekar (30), an earthmover driver of M Ramasamypuram, Vittalpatti village and A Musthafa (20), resident of Seetha Colony, Virudhunagar. The RDO said Rajasekar was moving down a stream carelessly to take a look at the gushing flow of water, which all of a sudden pulled him in. It rained heavily in parts of Peraiyur, which recorded 41.40 mm on Saturday night, causing flash floods in Gundumalai.





The other victim Musthafa came along with his friends numbering 15 from Virudhunagar to access Saptur, where he drowned in a stream at Keni. Fire and Rescue Services personnel managed to retrieve their bodies on Sunday morning.





Madurai Corporation Commissioner KP Karthikeyan along with officials inspected a few low lying areas in Tiruparankundram and Avaniyapuram on Sunday. With the aid of motorized pumps, dewatering works are underway. Moreover, water is flowing down Vaigai river through Madurai and people have been asked to remain cautious not to approach the riverbanks. Barricades were put up along both sides of Kalpalam to restrict the movement of people and vehicular traffic. Two teams have been deputed to monitor the situation and prevent people from approaching the riverbanks.





Sources said 5,000 cusecs of water was released from Vaigai dam. The water level in the river has been rising steadily due to rains during this monsoon season.