Inflow doubles, Mettur level up by 2 ft on single day

Coimbatore :

The inflow into the dam, which was at 15,740 cusecs on Saturday, increased to 29,380 cusecs at 8 am on Sunday following heavy rains in catchment areas resulting in the dam filling up fast. The water level in the dam, which stood at 114.46 feet on Saturday shot up by around two feet to 116.1 feet on Sunday. Officials said that 100 cusecs were released through Cauvery River and another 400 cusecs through the canal.





“The heavy rains in the Delta region have brought down the requirement of water for irrigation needs. Also, since the inflow is higher than the discharge, the dam is likely to get filled up in a day or two if the current share of water continues to flow into the reservoir,” said a PWD official. The storage-level stood at 87 TMC as against the capacity of 93 TMC.





Similarly, Bhavanisagar dam is barely 1.2 feet less to reach its full reservoir capacity. As on Sunday 6 am, the dam reached 103.80 feet as against its full reservoir capacity of 105 feet. While the inflow is at 2,143 cusecs, the total outflow through river and Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal is 2,100 cusecs.





With rains intensifying and inflow likely to go up, the PWD officials expressed hope that the dam may reach its FRL in a couple of days.