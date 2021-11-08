Pandemic deaths go down to six

Chennai :

The highest number of 129 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Chennai, while 96 cases were recorded in Coimbatore. All other districts witnessed a decline in the Covid-19 cases. As many as 17 districts had less than 10 cases of COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours. After 1,01,506 people being tested for COVID-19 in the State on Sunday, the overall positivity in the State stood at 0.9 despite, and the TPR in the city increased to 0.8 percent. As many as 15,355 people were tested for COVID-19 in Chennai. Currently, there are 10,474 active cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, including 1,243 in Chennai. At least 6 deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded in Tamil Nadu, including the highest of two deaths in Coimbatore. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the State stands at 36,220. As many as 958 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 26,62,386.