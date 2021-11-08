Move for SC/ST Cell in colleges, varsities gets central nod

Chennai :

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said the project, “Establishment of SC and ST Cell in Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology”, was sanctioned by the Science for Equity Empowerment and Development Division (SEED), Department of Science and Technology, at a cost of Rs 2.16 crore for three years from 2021-22 onwards. He said this project aims to spread science and technological innovations to uplift the livelihood of students belonging to the SC/ST community.





“The cell will conduct regular remedial coaching classes on life skills, personality development, writing assignments and making presentations, and local language classes. It will also organise interactive sessions and informal meetings with students to attend to their personal, social and academic problems,” he said. The Union government would provide special inputs in areas where the students experience difficulties, the official said. The authorities would deal with representations received from students from SC and ST communities regarding admissions, recruitment, promotion and other matters.





“The cell will also maintain a register for employment of SC/STs for the students for various posts in the institutions. Also, it will collect reports and information regarding government orders in connection with education, training and employment of SC/STs for evolving new policies or modifying existing policies,” he added.