Implement rehabilitation works fast, urges AIADMK

Chennai :

In a joint statement, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and his deputy and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said as it was predicted more rain would occur in the next two days, everyone is in fear and therefore, the government machinery should realise the grim situation and help the people.





Narrating the rehabilitation and relief works that have to be undertaken by the state government, the AIADMK leaders said that authorities should ensure that there should not be electricity leakages due to snapped live wires in the roads, and similarly, the officials should take protective measures that electrical poles do not fall due to rains.





The AIADMK also said that the government should shift the people, who were living in the low-lying areas, to safer places where the officials should ensure distributing food, facemasks, and providing medical assistance to the rain-affected public.





Urging the authorities to flush out all the stagnated flood waters especially in the subways across Chennai, the AIADMK leaders said the official should take steps.





“With the Centre asking the State government to take various precautionary measures at the right time, the State announced that a series of review meetings with regard to relief and rehabilitation works were held”, the AIADMK leaders said adding “however, by the seeing the situation in Chennai and its surroundings has raised the doubts that announcement of precautionary steps was only in papers”.





Quoting certain reports, the AIADMK also asked the state government to distribute pending salaries to the staff working in “Amma Unavagam”.