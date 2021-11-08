Health Secretary asks district Collectors to remain prepared

Chennai :

In the letter to Collectors, Radhakrishnan asked them to anticipate water, air and vector-borne infections and injuries after such heavy rainfall. "At present, there has been no reported outbreak and surveillance is being done to monitor any case of fever, diarrhoea and others," he said.





The official also instructed the deans, joint directors, deputy directors to ensure that there was no waterlogging in hospital premises. In case of waterlogging reported in outpatient and inpatient wings, wards or college campuses, they should coordinate with the maintenance wing of PWD and pump out the water.





"All vaccines and medicines should be moved to higher floors in places known for temporary waterlogging. The hospital authorities have been directed to ensure round-the-clock presence of plumbers, generator technicians and operators. They should ensure that functionality of the hospital emergency, essential, trauma care, delivery and neonatal care services among other things are not affected," he said.





The public health machinery has been directed to set up adequate number of health camps along with local bodies and cover all the relief camps and low lying areas in the districts, and also areas across the State that were affected by incessant rains, he said. Additionally, 416 mobile medical units and 770 jeep-borne medical units have also been operating to provide preventive screening camp service at the field level, he added.





Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the inundated areas in his constituency Saidapet and instructed the Greater Chennai Corporation officials to remove stagnant rainwater.





The civic body was identifying roads damaged in the rain and are repairing them, he said, adding that the Corporation was expediting the work to bail out the water. The storage in city lakes was being monitored and necessary action was being taken, Subramanian added.