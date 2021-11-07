Reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8 in Pondy put off

Puducherry :

He said in a release after holding discussions with the officials of Department of Education that the incessant rains is the immediate reason to put off the date of reopening of schools for Classes 1 to 8. The government would soon announce the fresh date to reopen the schools for these classes.





Namassivayam said holiday has been declared for Classes 9 to 12 on November 8 and 9. The government had announced a few days ago that all schools would resume classes for students of 1 to 8 tomorrow. But the incessant rain has necessitated the postponement of the reopening date. ''Fresh date would be decided and announced soon,'' he said in the release.