TN rains: CM directs authorities to expedite relief work

Chennai :

According to an official release, as many as 36 districts received heavy rainfall, of which the state capital recorded the highest amount of 134.29 mm, while Ariyalur saw the least with 0.20 mm in the last 24 hours.





Taking stock of the situation, Stalin monitored relief operations in places inundated during the rain, reminiscing the 2015 deluge.





He visited Kolathur, Perambur, Purasaiwalkam, Kosappet, Otteri and distributed food and relief materials to affected people accommodated in a school nearby.





Directing authorities to 'swiftly' engage in relief work, Stalin asked the officials of local administration, revenue and public welfare departments to take steps to ensure that there was no water logging and evacuate people living in low lying areas. Instructions were also given to adhere to Covid-19 norms strictly in relief camps.





Following the incessant rainfall, the government declared holidays for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts on November 8 and 9.





The chief minister also appealed to people, who had travelled to their native place from Chennai to celebrate Deepavali, to postpone their travel to the state capital by three days in view of the incessant rains.





A 24-hr toll free number-- 1070, has been set up to receive rain related complaints in the city.





With the onset of North East monsoon, Stalin said the rain received in the state was 334.64 mm between October 1 and November 7, which was 44 per cent more than the normal rainfall received during the season.





Districts like Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Perambalur received more than 60 per cent of normal rainfall, and 5,106 relief camps have been set up in the districts, he noted.





The Greater Chennai Corporation has set up 160 relief camps in the city and senior officials have been nominated to oversee rain relief work.





Four teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been despatched to Madurai, Chengalpet, Tiruvallur to assist in rescue work while SDRF teams have been sent to Thanjavur and Cuddalore districts.