Holidays would be compensated by conducting extra classes for TN school students

Chennai :

The schools were opened for the students studying from Class one to Class VIII from November one. However, most of the schools across several districts were closed from the next day due to heavy rains. Further Tamil Nadu government also extended the holidays even after Diwali.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT NEXT on Sunday that since the MET department has predicted further rains, the schools might be closed on Monday depending on the climatic conditions.





"As the government is planning to conduct revision test in December especially for the students studying from Class X to Class XII, the holidays that were declared will be compensated by either by extending the class hours or conducting special classes based on the requirements", he added.





Stating that an oral circular will be issued to all the schools through the district education official with regard to the makeup for holidays, the official said "though orientation and counselling session will continue for another couple of weeks, classes with regard to regular subjects might also be conducted simultaneously".





"However, the management and the teachers especially of the private schools would also be instructed that not to put more pressure on the students while taking classes on the subjects", he said adding "it was also told not to compel or force any students to come for physical classes".





The official said the district education officials will also closely monitor the self-financing schools whether it violates the notification.





"The management of both government and private schools should also ensure that teachers were not availing leave for simple reasons in the coming days", he said adding "this would also apply for headmasters and correspondents of the schools".





He also pointed out that all the children in government schools would continue to be provided nutritious meals, which were supplied from day one (November 1) of the reopening of schools.





"Similarly, the schools were also instructed to carry out cleaning works including flushing out stagnated rainwater on daily basis", he said adding "other Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with regard to COVID-19 pandemic will remain unaltered". EoM