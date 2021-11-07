MET issues red alert for 16 districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram

Chennai :

“With heavy rains to continue for the next three hours, red alert issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Thootukoodi and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu; Puducherry and Karaikal area,” said Dr S Balachandran, deputy director-general of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.





According to RMC, Chennai received 207 mm of rainfall, MRC Nagar 156.5 mm, YMCA Nandhanam 150 mm, Anna University 141 mm, Taramani 118 mm, Meenambakkam 92 mm, and Ennore port recorded 80 mm.









Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John said that Chennai received the heaviest rains since 2015, particularly in North and Central Tamil Nadu. On December 2, 2015, the city recorded 294 mm, in 2017 on November 3 with 183 mm, November 25 – 2020 received 162 mm, after which the city recorded 207 mm rainfall in a single day.



