Village V-P’s husband found dead

Chennai :

The deceased Ramesh of Pallipattu Talik was husband of Vijaya, Vice President of the Bommaraju Pettai Panchayat. Ramesh stepped out of the house on Friday and did not return until late evening. His mobile phone was switched off. His wife Vijaya lodged a complaint at Pothur police station. On Saturday morning he was found dead along Kosasthalaiyar river and his two-wheeler was found about a kilometre away. Since there was a tiff between Ramesh and panchayat president Kumari’s husband Ponnusamy on Oct 30 after election results were announced, police suspect murder.