Monitor lizard caught in Tirunelveli

It was spotted in human habitation at Thachanallur in Tirunelveli and people residing at North Street at the locality were shocked to see the animal, sources said. According to S. Sathyakumar, District Fire Officer, fire brigades from Palayamkottai Station rushed to the spot at around 3 p.m., after receiving a rescue call. S. Selvam, Fireman, one of the six brigades, said its tail was initially spotted underneath a heap of bricks beside a house on North Street in Thachanallur. Initially, people could not recognize it as many said it could be an anteater or the young one of crocodile. However, the brigades managed to catch the tail of the monitor lizard, which is about three to four meters length and weighed about 15 kilos. It was then handed over to the Forest personnel for further action, he said.