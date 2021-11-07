1st flood warning signal from Vaigai dam

Madurai :

The rise in the water level was recorded at around 10 am, Selvam, Assistant Executive Engineer, Water Resources Department, Vaigai Dam Subdivision, said. The Vaigai dam received a considerable amount of surplus water from the Periyar basin following torrential rains along Western Ghats and moreover, catchment areas including Theni, Varusanadu and Kottakudi in Theni district experienced good rainfall. The average inflow in the dam is 4,025 cusecs and the discharge is 969 cusecs only for drinking water and PMC ayacut, he said. It’s the third time this year, the first flood warning was issued.