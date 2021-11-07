3 killed, 2 injured in Kodai accident

Madurai :

The fatal accident occurred at around 10 pm, when those ill-fated victims travelling in a car rolled down into a 200-foot gorge near Kilvaiparai along Adukkam road, sources said. The deceased victims were identified as Alagurani (46), Nandini Barathi (27) and her female baby Thanayazhini. Kodaikanal police found out that the victims belonged to T Subbulapuram village in Andipatti, Theni district. The ill-fated car driven by Gokul (30) the injured victim and husband of Nandini Barathi lost his control of the vehicle. Fire and Rescue Services personnel managed to retrieve the bodies and rescued those injured, sources said.