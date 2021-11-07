Miscreant attempts to tamper BoB ATM kiosk, escapes after seeing people gather

Miscreants attempted to tamper the ATM kiosk belonging to Bank of Baroda and escaped after sensing the people arriving the spot in Thanjavur on Saturday wee hours and police who retrieved the CCTV footage have been searching for them.
Thiruchirapalli:
On Saturday at 2.45am, an unidentified masked man entered the ATM kiosk located at Veppathur village near Kumbakonam main road and started hitting the machine with crowbar in vain. However, a group of people, on hearing strange noise ran towards the ATM kiosk and on seeing them, the miscreant escaped in the cover of darkness. On information, police arrived and conducted inquiry. They also took the finger prints and CCTV footage of the miscreant.
