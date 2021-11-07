CPI state secy terms excise duty cut on fuel as drama to deceive the public

Chennai :

In a statement, he said that the BJP government has announced a reduction of excise duty of Rs 5 per liter on petrol and Rs 10 per liter on diesel from November 4. “But what really happened? The BJP government has raised excise duty by Rs 36 in the last 36 months. The impact of the continuing rise in fuel prices is having a negative impact on the consumer goods market. Prices of all essential commodities, especially vegetables, dairy products and food grains, are rising. Service charges are also on the rise, “ he said.