Central zone police initiate awareness campaign on prevention of crime against children, women

Thiruchirapalli :

According to IG (Central Zone), V Balakrishnan, the main objective about the awareness campaign is to prevent offences against the children and the only way to prevent the crime against the children is to have a strong monitoring system and the police officials across the nine districts in the central zone were instructed to meet individuals and explain the availability and create awareness about helpline numbers 100 (Police), 181 (One Stop Centre), 1091 (Women Help Desk) and 1098 (Child Help Line) which would help the children as well as the women.





These helpline toll free numbers can also help the police to prevent the occurances of any types of offences against the children and women. The police were also instructed to deal the complainants in a friendly manner. As per the schedule, each district would have a dedicated team led by the ASP, DSP and other officials and would made a campaign among the people by reaching out to the each household from November 1 to 14.





The NGOs, Child Welfare Officers and the social activists would also join the team in the successful completion of the programme.





So far the teams have visited as many as 64,539 households in 1601 villages across the zone with the support of 1,883 volunteers. Similarly, as many as 1,465 awareness camps have been organised. “Crime against the children are the most heinous one for obvious reasons and zero tolerance to such crimes is our policy, Advance prevention is the best strategy against those crimes,” IG Balakrishnan stated after launching the programme.