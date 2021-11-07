Protest against quashing of internal reservation held

Thiruchirapalli :

The Vanniyar Sangam led by State Vice President Stalin, assembled at Darasuram roundabout near Kumbakonam and staged a protest against the High Court order while the PMK members led by the District Secretary Ravichandran staged a protest at Kumbakonam Four road junction.





The agitating members demanded to withdraw the order and urged the state government to appeal the court to favour the Tamil Nadu legislation granting for the reservation of 10. 5 per cent.





Suddenly, the members in both the spots blocked the vehicle movements and raised slogans. However, the police on duty arrested around 400 members from both the spots.