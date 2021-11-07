CM leads from front to deliver good governance: Thennarasu

Madurai :

The Industries Minister took part in various programmes for creation of infrastructural developments to the tune of Rs 46.49 lakh for the benefits of the tribal community. The Minister issued orders for taking up the development works including a minor bridge at Chatrapulinakulam in the village at Rs 35 lakh through Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee programme, community sanitary complex at Rs 5.75 lakh under Swachh Bharat Mission, drinking water facility at Rs 3.84 lakh and street lights at Rs1.90 lakh.





Further talking to reporters, Thennarasu said he’s delighted to help the tribal community and added that already the basic facilities had been made available at the locality, which’s affected by rain induced flood last month after Collector J Meghanatha Reddy inspected it. Hence, the Minister appealed to the local community at the hamlet to utilise the maximum of the welfare scheme measures and improve their standards of living.





Apart from the Collector, officials including DRO R Mangalarama Subramanian, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Thilagavathy, Aruppukottai RDO Kalyanakumar, Tahsildar of Kariapatti Thanakumar, President, Kambikudi Panchayat Lakshmi Balu and others took part in the programme, sources said.