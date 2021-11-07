Tangedco to conduct monthly inspection of agri connections

Chennai :

The latest instructions to the field officials were issued as per the direction of the state Human Rights Commission.





“Immediate attention be given to set right the low sagging or hanging overhead lines by carrying out pole to pole inspection. To inspect and replace the damaged conductors in all areas to avoid snapping of conductors. In order to prevent accidents due to snapping of conductors, earthing devices and LT line spacers should be provided in LT lines as per CEA Safety Regulation 71,” the instructions issued by the chief engineer, planning and resource centre wing said.





According to Tangedco data, 84 numbers of electrocution occurred to non-departmental persons and animals due to snapping of conductor during April-August this year.





It also directed the officials to display the safety instructions to the public both in English and Tamil in the notice boards near all section offices, collection counters and in places where large gatherings of public such as malls and commercial complexes.





“Use only electrical gadgets with ISI mark and carry out all electrical works by certified electricians. Inspect electrical wiring regularly and renew deteriorated wiring. Provide ELCB, “ it said, adding that if any snapped electricity conductors are noticed, inform the nearest Tangedco office, but do not touch or go near them.