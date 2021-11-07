Expedite process of seeking NEET exemption: Anbumani

Chennai :

“It has been more than 50 days that the state govt has passed the Bill seeking exemption from NEET but the Bill has not been cleared by the Governor who should send the Bill to President for clearance. Abolishing NEET is the only solution to prevent suicide of student,” said Anbumani, in a statement.





A student from Vadakumarai village in Salem district Subash Chandrabose fearing failure in NEET consumed poison on November 1, before the results were announced, but could not be saved as he died on Saturday in the hospital.





Anbumani said that Subash Chandrabose had attempted twice before this attempt and this year it was his third attempt.





Already three students committed suicide after appearing for the NEET exam and now it is the fourth suicide.





“NEET was introduced with the objective of increasing the standards of medical education and to prevent commercialisation of medical courses but on the other hand coaching centres have mushroomed resulting in commercialisation of coaching. Rural and poor students who could not afford the coaching commit suicide”, added Anbumani.