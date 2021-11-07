2,278 cases of firecracker violations booked across Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Officials said 2,311 persons were booked for bursting crackers beyond the permitted hours, and 2,200 of them were arrested. They were later released on bail. About 81 kg of crackers worth Rs 45,000 were seized from violators, said police. After Chennai, the most number of cases were registered in West Zone comprising Salem, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, Erode, Tirupur and Namakkal districts.